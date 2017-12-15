Top 10 Toys for Christmas

Time is running out…like Christmas is in 10 more days so you only have 9 more shopping days! OMG! Here are the top 10 toys from Time Magazine.

10. LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox

9. furReal Roarin’ Tyler the Tiger

8. Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

7. Nintendo Switch

6. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

5. Hatchimals

4. L.O.L. Surprise!

3. Super NES Classic Edition

2. Fidget spinners

1. Fingerlings

A couple of these toys you should be able to pick up anywhere… i.e. the fidget spinners but somethings might be a little harder to get like the Finderlings and the Super NES Classic. Be careful of the ‘cheaper’ versions of these toys. There have been several stories about people getting ripped off. Good luck! The count down is on!