Wait…What?? Wife Of Senate Candidate Roy Moore Says They Like Jews…They Even Have A Lawyer Who Is A Jew!

This feels very much like, “Some of my best friends are Black!”

Senate candidate Roy Moore is in a nail-biting election today in Alabama. Moore is an accused pedophile. He and his wife say the media is portraying them in a negative light…especially by saying they don’t like Jews. So, Kayla Moore wanted to make sure that everyone knows that they do indeed like Jewish people.

Kayla Moore, wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, accuses media of painting couple as anti-Semitic. pic.twitter.com/Vcczj6pNPv — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017

Uh…okay, Kayla.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark