Wait…What?? Wife Of Senate Candidate Roy Moore Says They Like Jews…They Even Have A Lawyer Who Is A Jew!

This feels very much like, “Some of my best friends are Black!”
Senate candidate Roy Moore is in a nail-biting election today in Alabama. Moore is an accused pedophile. He and his wife say the media is portraying them in a negative light…especially by saying they don’t like Jews. So, Kayla Moore wanted to make sure that everyone knows that they do indeed like Jewish people.
Uh…okay, Kayla.
