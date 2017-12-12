National
Wait…What?? Wife Of Senate Candidate Roy Moore Says They Like Jews…They Even Have A Lawyer Who Is A Jew!

Karen Clark
Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Roy Moore Holds Campaign Event In Fairhope, Alabama

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

This feels very much like, “Some of my best friends are Black!”

Senate candidate Roy Moore is in a nail-biting election today in Alabama. Moore is an accused pedophile. He and his wife say the media is portraying them in a negative light…especially by saying they don’t like Jews. So, Kayla Moore wanted to make sure that everyone knows that they do indeed like Jewish people.

 

Uh…okay, Kayla.

 

 

Photos