Social Media chimes in on hilarious Terrence Howard memes

Social media is having fun when it comes to Terrence Howard’s infamous “Hustle & Flow” character and his use of the word “mayne. Internet trolls have been having a little fun throwing Howard’s face and “mayne” onto different movies, show scenes and songs, including “Frozen,” “Saw,” and SZA’s “The Weekend.” Check out the viral memes mayne!

“Hey mayne……..why the rum gone mayne?” pic.twitter.com/8Gow5fX2yQ — DJ First Class™ (@1DJFirstClass) December 8, 2017

“Do you wanna build a snow mayne?” pic.twitter.com/M4mzktUoE0 — Dree ☀️ (@AhdriTorrez) December 8, 2017

“Say Mayne, you wanna Play a game Mayne?” pic.twitter.com/rufeQsUeJv — Pascual (@BbellTheSensei) December 8, 2017

