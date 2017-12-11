Popular Daytime TV Host Out After Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface

Well, the face of the popular daytime talkshow The Chew has just changed again in the wake of new sexual harassment allegations.

Mario Batali has stepped away from his restaurant empire and the ABC television show after four women came forward alleging groping and inappropriate behavior by Batali.

According to Eater:

A female chef alleged that an intoxicated Batali offered her a job, then groped her breasts. Two of Batali’s female former employees accused him of grabbing and groping them, with one accusing the celebrated chef of ordering her to straddle him. A third former employee claimed that Batali groped her breasts at a party, though she noted the incident allegedly occurred when she was no longer working for him.

A statement from Batali reads:

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted,” he said in a statement to Eater. “That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark