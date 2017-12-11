Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Popular Daytime TV Host Out After Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface

Karen Clark
31 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's 'The Chew' - Season Six

Source: Heidi Gutman / Getty

Well, the face of the popular daytime talkshow The Chew has just changed again in the wake of new sexual harassment allegations.

Mario Batali has stepped away from his restaurant empire and the ABC television show after four women came forward alleging groping and inappropriate behavior by Batali.

According to Eater:

A female chef alleged that an intoxicated Batali offered her a job, then groped her breasts. Two of Batali’s female former employees accused him of grabbing and groping them, with one accusing the celebrated chef of ordering her to straddle him. A third former employee claimed that Batali groped her breasts at a party, though she noted the incident allegedly occurred when she was no longer working for him.

A statement from Batali reads:

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted,” he said in a statement to Eater. “That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

 

Black Nobel Prize Winner

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Nobel Prize Winner

Continue reading Popular Daytime TV Host Out After Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface

Black Nobel Prize Winner

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

 

Mario Batali , Sexual Harassment , The Chew

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'The Chew' - Season Six
Popular Daytime TV Host Out After Sexual Harassment…
 2 hours ago
12.11.17
See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive…
 4 hours ago
12.11.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Throws Kenya A Fake…
 13 hours ago
12.11.17
[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will…
 23 hours ago
12.11.17
Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Actor Harold Perrineau Issues Statement On Daughter Aurora…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Karma Is A B@tch! R. Kelly’s Two Atlanta…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Nas Crowns Nicki Minaj the ‘Queen of NY’…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Kim Zolciak Teams Up with Mama Walker's Breakfast Inspired Liqueurs To Celebrate National Breakfast For Dinner Day
Kim Zolciak Is Ordered To Pay For Last…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Winter Driving Safety: Hitting The Road? Check Here…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and…
 3 days ago
12.11.17
The Internet Is Parent Shaming Draya Michele For…
 3 days ago
12.11.17
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
Beyonce Can’t Shop At Target In Peace
 3 days ago
12.11.17
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals
Draya Michele Refuses To Sign Her Son’s Homework…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
Photos