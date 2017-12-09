Actor Harold Perrineau Issues Statement On Daughter Aurora Perrineau’s Rape: ‘I Am in the Presence of a Warrior’

Foxy NC Staff

A month after actress Aurora Perrineau accused Girls writer and Lena Dunham’s friend Murray Miller of raping her when she was 17-years-old, her father, Claws actor Harold Perrineau, is finally breaking his silence.

In a statement he posted on Twitter, Perrineau shared that his heart was “broken” because he couldn’t protect his daughter.

“What do you say when you’re watching your wife not eat or sleep? What do you say when you realized you couldn’t protect your child? What do you say when your heart is just … broken?” he tweeted on Friday.

READ ALSO: #SolidarityIsForWhiteWomen: Lena Dunham Defends Friend Accused Of Raping Black Actress

Perrineau added, “Silence. In that silence I noticed something. Someone – Aurora. I noticed her strength and bravery. I noticed her stand up, Stand up and say no more! No more terror, or fear, no more nightmares, no more hiding. And I realized, I’m not watching some victim here, I’m in the presence of a warrior. A real life crime fighter who is unafraid to look boldly at some coward who hoped to abuse her and say, no.”

As he concluded his statement, he thanked other brave celebs from the #MeToo Movement such as Lupita Nyong’o and Gabrielle Union and let Miller know that he “f%cked with the wrong family.”

Perrineau’s statement was issued days after Miller’s lawyers admitted that what their client said about Aurora trying to extort money from Miller was false.

In a statement given to Variety, Donald Walerstein and Matthew Walerstein said:

““In a previous statement to the media, we stated that Ms. Perrineau sought substantial monetary damages from our client Murray Miller. Neither Ms. Perrineau nor her attorney have ever made a demand for money. Our previous above statement was incorrect and the result of a good-faith misunderstanding,”

As we previously reported, Aurora said that back in 2012, she woke up one night with Miller on top of her having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The Jem and The Holograms actress says she met Miller while out drinking with her friends at LA’s Standard Hotel in 2012 when Miller was 35 and she was 17. She says he was very flirtatious and she told him repeatedly of her young age.

“At some point, I woke up in Murray’s bed naked. He was on top of me having sexual intercourse with me. I freaked out and was extremely upset and traumatized. At no time did I consent to any sexual contact with Murray,” she revealed in a statement.

Los Angeles police are currently investigating the charges that Aurora filed with them back in November.

