Draya Michele Refuses To Sign Her Son’s Homework And Twitter Drags Her For Hourssssssss

Karen Clark
30 reads
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Former reality star Draya Michele came under social media fire after posting on Instagram that she was refusing to sign her son’s homework and saying she was tired of him practicing a school speech in front of her. She has since deleted the post.

 

 

Welp. This is why you can’t post everything on social media. It makes it to easy for folks to judge you publicly.

 

The internet has no chill.

 

Continue reading Draya Michele Refuses To Sign Her Son's Homework And Twitter Drags Her For Hourssssssss

Draya Michele

