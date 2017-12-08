Draya Michele Refuses To Sign Her Son’s Homework And Twitter Drags Her For Hourssssssss

Former reality star Draya Michele came under social media fire after posting on Instagram that she was refusing to sign her son’s homework and saying she was tired of him practicing a school speech in front of her. She has since deleted the post.

#DrayaMichele is facing backlash for a post and delete about her oldest son's homework. #Socialites do you think there was anything wrong with her question? 🤔 A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Welp. This is why you can’t post everything on social media. It makes it to easy for folks to judge you publicly.

draya son: "it just needs to be signed by tomorrow or i wont pa-" draya: pic.twitter.com/02DwrtU0Uq — Haskins’ Intellect (@HPJArt) December 8, 2017

Draya when her son reads his speech for the 8th time in a row pic.twitter.com/QNNvc1RVTe — vinny (@vinny2NlCE) December 8, 2017

when draya son start reciting that speech to her pic.twitter.com/HhDORG7YyX — JM (@joekool901) December 8, 2017

draya's son: it only takes 5 seconds mom, pls sign it draya: pic.twitter.com/KkF4p1vLgm — Steph (@stephxghost) December 8, 2017

Draya son: “Mom I need you to watch me recite my speech.” Draya: pic.twitter.com/fiCDgwtk1K — Ryan Belk (@rbelk_94) December 8, 2017

Draya being forced to sign her son's homework pic.twitter.com/xhyimcDLx1 — Parasite Eve (@urbestenemy) December 8, 2017

Draya whenever her son asks her to help him with the homework pic.twitter.com/yRDs2FCFZ2 — Charly (@1CharlyCharly1) December 8, 2017

DRAYA’S SON: Hey, mom. First, let me say I love you and feel so blessed to be your son. So I’ve been working really hard on an assignment that’s worth 50% of my grade. If you could just spare me 5 mins of your time, I’d really apprec— DRAYA: pic.twitter.com/ORuKlHinNo — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 8, 2017

"I refused to sign my signature for my son's teacher verifying that he's doing his homework because having to do it annoyed me. So instead, i typed out a half a page IG caption complaining about having to do it and asking strangers what they think instead"- a bird named draya — cis lord problematic (@MacMaal_) December 8, 2017

The internet has no chill.

