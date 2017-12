Winter Weather Advisory Through Saturday

Get ready for a messy weekend. Most of central North Carolina will see cold rain showers throughout the day, but if you are northwest of Durham, you could see an inch or two accumulate on rooftops and grassy surfaces. The roads should remain pretty clear, There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Saturday.

Latest #snowfall forecast. Not going to see these amounts on the ground w/ ground temps mid-40s. Raised surfaces/grassy areas could see some accumulation. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/6kVsDUp6Og — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 8, 2017

courtesy abc11

