Warren Moon Adds Another Case To History Of Legal Troubles With Women

Moon’s former executive assistant claims her career success depended on yielding to his sexual demands.

A female former employee at Warren Moon’s sports marketing firm sued the Hall of Fame quarterback on Monday for sexual harassment, adding to his history of legal trouble involving sexual harassment and domestic violence, The Washington Post reported.

The 32-year-old California woman, identified as Wendy Haskell, was too “scared” to report Moon’s conduct—which included grabbing her crotch—to the police. “She was expecting to further her career in the sports marketing industry. She had no idea that her job duties were going to involve that kind of perverse protocol,” her attorney Diana L. Fitzgerald said.

Moon, 61, had a stellar 17-year career in the National Football League and was praised for community work, but multiple offenses against women ruined his reputation. In a widely reported instance, the police arrested him for domestic battery after his wife reported that he slapped and choked her. In this new case, Haskell was hired as Moon’s executive assistant at the firm he co-founded in 2010. Haskell alleges that she was demoted in October after complaining about Moon’s sexual advances. Her job required accompanying him on frequent trips. She claims that the ex-quarterback required her to sleep in his hotel room bed and wear thong lingerie at bedtime. He also drugged her drink and pulled off her bathing suit during a trip to Mexico.

A publicist for the company, Sports 1 Marketing, did not return requests for comments about the lawsuit. Moon’s past legal troubles includes a sexual harassment lawsuit from a Minnesota Vikings cheerleader in 1995 who accused him of offering her money for sex. In addition to playing in the NFL, Moon also played six years in the Canadian Football League and was awarded the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his charitable works off the field.

SOURCE:  The Washington Post

