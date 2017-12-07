Entertainment News
Tracee Ellis Ross Uses Children’s Book To Explain Sexual Harassment To Men Who Simply Can’t Stop Touching Women

Karen Clark
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross filled in for Jimmy Kimmel earlier this week while he spends time with his family following his son’s heart surgery.

Ross decided to use the time to read a hilarious children’s book to men who need to understand how NOT to harass women.

 

 

