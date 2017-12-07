Morning Minute: The Best Toy Drive Ever Thanks To R. Kelly

Tom Joyner Morning Show

12/7/17- R.Kelly’s Atlanta mansion was swept clean of all his possessions while on tour. Although said, Chris says his neighbors were able to have an amazing toy drive this year.

