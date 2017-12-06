Pattie LaBelle Reveals Luther Vandross Didn’t Come Out Because He “Didn’t Want To Upset The World”

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty
Vocal powerhouse
recently revealed the root of Luther Vandross’ closeted sexuality. Patti LaBelle
Gay rumors followed the ‘Never Too Much’ R&B star for most of his career but were never confirmed before his untimely death in 2005.
Now, fellow legendary singer, Patti LaBelle is revealing why Luther didn’t come out during his storied career.
“Basically, he did not want his mother to be…although she might have known, but he wasn’t going to come out and say this to the world,” LaBelle told Andy Cohen on an episode of
Watch What Happens Live.
LaBelle also implied that his devoted female fan base might’ve been thrown off by the announcement.
“He had a lot of lady fans and he told me he just didn’t want to upset the world,” she added.
You can watch the clip below:
