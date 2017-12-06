Entertainment News
Pattie LaBelle Reveals Luther Vandross Didn’t Come Out Because He “Didn’t Want To Upset The World”

The iconic singer weighed in on years of rumors surrounding Luther Vandross' sexuality.

3rd Annual National Women's Lung Health Week Kick Off

Vocal powerhouse Patti LaBelle recently revealed the root of Luther Vandross’ closeted sexuality.

Gay rumors followed the ‘Never Too Much’ R&B star for most of his career but were never confirmed before his untimely death in 2005.

Now, fellow legendary singer, Patti LaBelle is revealing why Luther didn’t come out during his storied career.

“Basically, he did not want his mother to be…although she might have known, but he wasn’t going to come out and say this to the world,” LaBelle told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

LaBelle also implied that his devoted female fan base might’ve been thrown off by the announcement.

“He had a lot of lady fans and he told me he just didn’t want to upset the world,” she added.

You can watch the clip below:

