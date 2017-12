Morning Minute: Light Skin Madness!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

12/6/17- Chris believes all the light skin brothers are in trouble because they don’t have a leader to take them into 2018! Steph Curry is out with an ankle injury, Shemar Moore is off Criminal Minds and Barack Obama is not president which leaves one man to do it! Can you guess who?

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: