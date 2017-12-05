Entertainment News
Gilbert Arenas Drops STD Lawsuit Against Laura Govan

HelloBeautiful Staff
Former NBA baller Gilbert Arenas reportedly decided not to pursue a lawsuit against his ex, Laura Govan, according to The Jasmine Brand.

During their contentious 2015 custody case over their four children, Govan alleged that Arenas exposed her to several STD’s in an e-mail that was leaked to the press. “When I left you it was because I couldn’t take the STDs,” Govan wrote in the email addressed to Arenas.

In 2016, a judge ordered Govan to pay $110,000 in damages after it was discovered that the “Basketball Wives” star was behind the leak. Arenas also added a second lawsuit against Govan and her attorney after her attorney wrote a blog post alleging that Govan was “stating a fact,” with her STD accusations.

According to the outlet, Arenas filed papers to drop the suit on October 31.

SOURCE: The Jasmine Brand

