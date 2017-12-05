Knightdale Man Arrested After Trying To Lick And Kiss A Woman’s Shoe In Walmart

What the what????

A 25-year-old Knightdale man was arrested after trying to lick a woman’s shoe in a Knightdale Walmart. Yes, you read that correctly.

Nahshon Luther Holmes was arrested yesterday after the incident. The arrest warrant stated that Holmes attempted to, “satisfy his sexual arousal by laying underneath the victim and in between her legs in an attempt to lick her shoes against her will,” according to ABC11.

The woman said she was having a conversation with someone when she noticed a man on his back trying to slide close to her. Holmes admitted his intenet, according to ABC11.

