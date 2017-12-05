Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After Wardrobe Malfunction: Oooops!

Jodi Berry
56 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Backstage

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Tamika Scott literally hit the stage in Charlotte over the weekend. Tamika, Tiny, Kandi Burruss, and LaTocha Scott were all dancing in jumpsuits during a performance of Hot Boy, and when the time came to ripped the jump suits off, Tamika had an embarrassing moment and took a tumble.

Tamika got right back up like a champ and continued to slay. The singer even took to IG to make fun of the hilarious moment. She captioned the post:

“OMG… I Can’t stop laughing at myself. I fell like a pro. I swear this was the BEST SHOW ever!!! @tmz_tv! #greatxscapetour #tamikascott #funny #epic #fall”

courtesy TMZ

More news:

Kandi Burruss Is Not Ready To Let The Sex Dungeon Controversy Go: “Stop Putting A Timeline On When I’m Supposed To Forgive & Forget”

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe And Porsha Take The Wheel For The Next Verbal Sparring Match

Tamika Scott , Wardrobe malfunction , Xscape tour

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After Wardrobe Malfunction: Oooops!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Backstage
Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After…
 2 hours ago
12.05.17
Exhausted athlete
How’d they do that? The Invisible Box Challenge…
 3 hours ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 13 hours ago
12.05.17
Petty Labelle: ‘LHHH’ Star Masika Gets Into Instagram…
 18 hours ago
12.05.17
Wendy Williams Calls Ashanti An Exotic Dancer: “Nobody…
 20 hours ago
12.05.17
DJ Khaled Had The Biggest Birthday Party Of…
 21 hours ago
12.04.17
Kandi Burruss Is Not Ready To Let The…
 21 hours ago
12.05.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
New Music Xscape “Dream Killa”- Hot or Not
 22 hours ago
12.05.17
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Arrivals
Kandi Burruss Is Trading Her Georgia Peach For…
 23 hours ago
12.05.17
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Talks About Eggplants And Barbara…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe And Porsha Take The Wheel…
 1 day ago
12.04.17
Couples We Love: Newly Engaged Chanel Iman And…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Boyfriend, Being…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Serena’s Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Photos