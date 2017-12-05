Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After Wardrobe Malfunction: Oooops!

Tamika Scott literally hit the stage in Charlotte over the weekend. Tamika, Tiny, Kandi Burruss, and LaTocha Scott were all dancing in jumpsuits during a performance of Hot Boy, and when the time came to ripped the jump suits off, Tamika had an embarrassing moment and took a tumble.

Tamika got right back up like a champ and continued to slay. The singer even took to IG to make fun of the hilarious moment. She captioned the post:

“OMG… I Can’t stop laughing at myself. I fell like a pro. I swear this was the BEST SHOW ever!!! @tmz_tv! #greatxscapetour #tamikascott #funny #epic #fall”

courtesy TMZ

