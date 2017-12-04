Petty Labelle: ‘LHHH’ Star Masika Gets Into Instagram Beef With Matt Barnes

Source: Prince Williams / Getty
In today’s “how did we get here” news,
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Masika Kalysha is in a social media tiff with NBA baller Matt Barnes. Apparently Masika took a photo with Barnes, which she posted on Instagram with the caption “Late post: I took a picture with a fan… I forgot to get his name.” Of course one of her followers noted, it was Matt Barnes in the photo, to which Masika responded, “most of my fans are ball players but you already knew that sis.”
Welp. Barnes had time today and hopped on the thread to speak his peace:
Apparently Matt and Masika had a private text conversation, which made it’s way to TheShaderoom.
See, what you’re not going to do, is play Matt Barnes. Remember that time he got into it with Rihanna?
