Morning Minute: There’s No Time To Be Racist!

12/4/17- late Friday night, the GOP passed their tax bill that favors the wealthy and rich. Chris believes all the middle class and poor Trump supporters will be s busy working multiple jobs to pay their taxes that they won’t have any time to be racist!
10 Black Trump Supporters
1. Ben CarsonSource:Joe Raedle/Getty Images 1 of 10
2. Herschel WalkerSource:Ben Gabbe/Getty Images 2 of 10
3. OmarosaSource:Matthew Eisman/WireImage/Getty 3 of 10
4. Dennis RodmanSource:Larry Marano/WireImage/Getty 4 of 10
5. Jimmy McMillanSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Stacey DashSource:Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty 6 of 10
7. Mike TysonSource:Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty 7 of 10
8. Terrell OwensSource:Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images 8 of 10
9. Azealia BanksSource:Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty 9 of 10
10. Latrell SprewellSource:Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images 10 of 10
