Morning Minute: There's No Time To Be Racist!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
12/4/17- late Friday night, the GOP passed their tax bill that favors the wealthy and rich. Chris believes all the middle class and poor Trump supporters will be s busy working multiple jobs to pay their taxes that they won’t have any time to be racist!

Photos