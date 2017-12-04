Ex-Cop Michael Slager To Be Sentenced In Killing Of Walter Scott

Sentencing begins on Monday for former North Charleston cop Michael Slager who gunned down an unarmed Black man, Water Scott, while he fled from a traffic stop in 2015, USA Today reported.
READ MORE: Ex-Cop, Who Killed Walter Scott, Pleads Guilty In Civil Rights Case
“I think everybody’s just ready to close this chapter of life and start the next chapter. But all of them end the same way, and that is that Walter’s not here,” Justin Bamberg, an attorney for the Scott family, told the Associated Press. While the family wants closure and whatever amount of time the judge give the ex-cop, Bamberg said Slager deserves life behind bars.
After Slager’s state murder trial ended in a hung jury, he pleaded guilty to federal charges. Slager had stopped Scott for a broken tail light on April 4, 2015. But he fled on foot, likely because he feared getting arrested for unpaid child support, his family has said. A video tape, which sent shock waves around the world, shows Slager pulling out his gun and shooting Scott multiple times in the back. It was recorded by a bystander on his mobile phone. Slager had claimed that Scott attempted to grab his stun gun during a struggle and he feared for his life before shooting the unarmed man.
SEE ALSO: Walter Scott Killing: The Video Seems Like Enough, But Is It?
The sentencing hearing will include testimony about whether the fatal shooting was voluntary manslaughter or murder. Prosecutors plan to argue that he’s guilty of murder and seek a life sentence. However, Slager’s legal team has said the former police officer would be unsafe in prison and shouldn’t be locked away for life. Scotts’ family settled its wrongful death lawsuit with the city for $6.5 million.
SOURCE: USA Today
SEE ALSO:
Walter Scott Shooting: Close Call Between Manslaughter And Murder
Judge Declares Mistrial In Michael Slager Trial
41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
41 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 41
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 41
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 41
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 41
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 41
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 41
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 41
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 41
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 41
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 41
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 41
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 41
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 41
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 41
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 41
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 41
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 41
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 41
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 41
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 41
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 41
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 41
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 41
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 41
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 41
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 41
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 41
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 41
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 41
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 41
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 41
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 41
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 41
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 41
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 41
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 41
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 41
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 41
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 41
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 41
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 41