Mike Flynn charged with one count of lying to the FBI

Trump’s former National Security advisor Michael Flynn is expected to plead guilty. Special counsel Robert Mueller Flynn with “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI regarding conversations with Russia’s ambassador. In other words, he lied to the FBI.

Flynn’s attorneys recently broken off communication and information sharing with Trump’s legal team. Could the special counsel’s next indictment be against someone very close to Trump’s administration. A plea hearing for Flynn has been scheduled on Friday for a federal court in Washington, D.C., Meanwhile, Washington and the entire country is waiting for the next shoe to drop.

