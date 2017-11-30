Entertainment News
Phaedra Parks Talks Dating And Divorce

Phaedra's not with Shemar, but who is she dating?

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Phaedra Parks is on the market, but she’s not rushing to settle down again too soon.

Phaedra’s love life since her split from Apollo Nida has been quite the hot topic. She was recently linked to Shemar Moore when she shared a flirty post on Instagram that seemed to suggest they were together. She never denied that they had something going on after their appearance on Watch What Happens Live, but he repeatedly shut those rumors down over the last couple of months.

But if Phaedra’s not dating Shemar, is she stepping out with anyone? The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star told US Weekly that she is entertaining some options.

“I’m not dating anyone seriously. I’ve been on a few dates. I think I’m hot on the market,” she said, adding that she’s not afraid to be picky. “I’m looking for a lot of things. I love to be pampered, but also like to have a divorce conversation. I also love an attractive man, so there’s nksgt as well.”

Recently, she went out with a sports agent she met on Instagram, and she said, “That was nice.”

Phaedra’s got no use for dating apps, either. Who needs eHarmony and Tider, when you have all of Instagram? In Phaedra’s opinion, it’s the modern way to get matched up? “Of course, everyone is moving so fast. Social media is the dating game,” she mused.

It took Phaedra a very long time to untangle herself from her ex-husband Apollo Nida. So long, in fact, that many began to wonder if they actually intended to split. However, Phaedra told US that Apollo was the one holding up the divorce process.

“I wasn’t holding on to him,” she said. “He kept appealing the divorce and finally it was granted. Apollo and I started dating in high school and now I’m in my early 40s, so it was time to go. That’s almost a lifetime.”

She added, “Thank God it’s over, but thank God it happened because we have two beautiful kids.”

