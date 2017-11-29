Suspected Tampa Serial Killer Is Identified, Arrested After Nearly 2 Months Of Murders

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Suspected Tampa Serial Killer Is Identified, Arrested After Nearly 2 Months Of Murders

Four people were randomly gunned down in less than two months in a community that was living in fear.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Tampa police arrested 24-year-old Howell Donaldson III on Tuesday and charged him with four counts of murder in a series of fatal shootings that kept the city’s Seminole Heights neighborhood on edge for nearly two months, CNN reported.

READ MORE: Florida Killer Strikes Third Time

“The real goal is to let the people of Seminole Heights be able to get a good night’s sleep. It’s been 51 days that they’ve been terrorized in their neighborhood and it is about letting these families know that we’re going to bring this person to justice, and letting this neighborhood get some rest,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

The first killing happened on Oct. 9, with the slaying of 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell. Two days later, the suspected gunman shot Monica Hoffa, 32. Anthony Naiboa, 20, became the third victim on Oct. 19, and the police found 60-year-old Ronald Felton’s body gunned down in the streets on Nov. 14. The police believe that a single killer committed the murders but were caution about saying that a serial killer was on the loose. These killings appeared to be random. The victims were fatally shot while walking across a street, standing in a parking lot or walking toward a bus stop.

SEE ALSO:  Is A Serial Killer Targeting Black Men In Baton Rouge?

Authorities said they received a tip on Tuesday from an employee at a McDonald’s, located about three miles from where the killings took place, where Donaldson also worked. The suspect gave his co-worker a gun in a paper bag for safe-keeping, but the co-worker alerted the police. An officer detained Donaldson at the restaurant and called for backup. Investigators believe that Donaldson’s weapon was used in the fatal shootings. He admitted ownership of the gun but denied using it to kill anyone.

SEE ALSO:

Kansas City Murders Of White Men: Alleged Serial Killer Charged

Phoenix Serial Killer Targeting People Of Color, Cops Say

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In…
 5 hours ago
11.30.17
Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer, Apologizes After Backlash
 6 hours ago
11.30.17
Alleged Tampa Serial Killer Arrested
 6 hours ago
11.30.17
Russell Simmons The Latest To Fall Amid Sexual…
 7 hours ago
11.30.17
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 7 hours ago
11.30.17
Matt Lauer Apologizes: ‘There Is Enough Truth In…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 18 hours ago
11.30.17
Phaedra Parks Talks Dating And Divorce
 20 hours ago
11.30.17
Terry Crews Says Agent Who Groped Him Is…
 21 hours ago
11.30.17
Where Is It? Jay Z Confirms Joint Album…
 21 hours ago
11.30.17
Higher Court Orders Judge To Stop Delaying Meek…
 22 hours ago
11.30.17
Michael Bae Jordan Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions &…
 24 hours ago
11.30.17
Eniko Hart Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Body: ‘I Remained Stress,…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Kim Kardashian Rallies Behind 62-Year-Old Grandma Serving A…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Photos