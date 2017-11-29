Huggy Lowdown: Eli Don’t Cry, Dry Your Eyes!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

11/29/17- NY Giants fans are angry that Eli Manning wasn’t starting in last nights football game. He even looked emotional on the field when he wasn’t playing first, but Huggy thinks he ought to be thankful for still having a job!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!