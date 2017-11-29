TJMS
Huggy Lowdown: Eli Don’t Cry, Dry Your Eyes!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
11/29/17- NY Giants fans are angry that Eli Manning wasn’t starting in last nights football game. He even looked emotional on the field when he wasn’t playing first, but Huggy thinks he ought to be thankful for still having a job!

Here are some celebrities who took a knee this week to be in support of Colin Kaepernick and the protest against police brutality.


