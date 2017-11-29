Bill’s Got Beef: Why Does Jay-Z Have 8 Grammy Nominations?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/29/17- It’s Grammy season and Bill only cares about 4 categories. Album of the year, record of the year, best new artist and song of the year. But he’s got beef with the Grammy’s giving Jay-Z 8 nominations even though he’s the biggest Jay-Z fan! He also couldn’t get over his love for the song Despacito and how he feels Kendrick Lamar should have had more nominations.

