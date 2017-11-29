TJMS
Rev. Al Sharpton: Probation Reform In America

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Rapper Meek Mill was recently thrown into prison for two to four years after violating his probation. Outcries from fans and activist have called for his release saying the punishment was harsh.

Rev. Al Sharpton went to Pennslyvania to visit and talk with Mill and now shares his conversation with us.

“I think that with the case of Meek Mill does is raise the larger question of how the criminal justice system is set up where any infracture can put people in jail for being late to a probation hearing,” explained Sharpton. “Any minor infraction put them in jail for years, breaking up families and stopping them from reforming.”

Rev. Al was adamant when he explained, “If people are criminals they ought to pay for the crime but if people make a mistake we ought to not feed the prison industrial complex with doing what is unnecessary.”

