Little Known Black History Fact: The Origins Of Thanksgiving

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: The Origins Of Thanksgiving

D.L. Chandler
0 reads
Leave a comment

Thanksgiving is a time-honored tradition among American families that was once used to celebrate the nation’s victory over the British in Saratoga during the Revolutionary War in 1777. Across the 13 colonies, enslaved Blacks also joined in celebration by expressing their thankfulness for the victory at their churches.

In October 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a proclamation to officially celebrate the holiday, months after signing the Emancipation Proclamation earlier in the year. Thanksgiving was also a period where slaves would often try to escape due to the ending of crop season, but with the new law, it morphed into a time where newly freed Blacks could come together

Rev. Benjamin W. Arnett, a well-known minister at Urbana Ohio’s St. Paul A.M.E. Church, gave a stirring sermon on November 30, 1876 that addressed the importance of Thanksgiving but also called on America to treat its free Black citizens with fairness and dignity in the coming years.

“And in America, the battle-field of modern thought, we can trace the foot-prints of the one and the tracks of the other. So let us use all of our available forces, and especially our young men, and throw them into the conflict of the Right against the Wrong.

Then let the grand Centennial Thanksgiving song be heard and sung in every house of God; and in every home may thanksgiving sounds be heard, for our race has been emancipated, enfranchised and are now educating, and have the gospel preached to them!”

Arnett was an active civil rights proponent and a member of the Pennsylvania State Equal Rights League. He was also a member of the National Convention of Colored Men, and in 1872, he became the first Black man to serve as a foreman for an all-white jury.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 day ago
11.24.17
V. Bozeman & Timothy Bloom Usher In The…
 1 day ago
11.24.17
‘CBS Morning Show’ Reportedly Eyeing Oprah Winfrey To…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Wendy Williams Accuses Comedian Of On-Air Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Jennifer Hudson Agrees To Let Her Son Spend…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
5 Celebrities We’re Inviting To Thanksgiving Dinner This…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
BASE LEVEL: VanJess Are Two Gorgeous Black Girls…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Revealed Her Mom Was…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving
 2 days ago
11.22.17
‘LHH: Hollywood’ Star Masika Kalysha Hints At New…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Apryl Jones Shows Off Sexy New Curves: ‘This…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
‘Queen Sugar’ Star Announces Engagement To Girlfriend On…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are…
 3 days ago
11.22.17
Photos