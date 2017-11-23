Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘CBS Morning Show’ Reportedly Eyeing Oprah Winfrey To Replace Charlie Rose

After starting your own network, why not do morning news?

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
45th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

There’s word that The CBS Morning Show may tap Oprah Winfrey for a spot on their daily broadcast.

Could Oprah be expanding her role at CBS?

After joiing 60 Minutes back in September, producers for The CBS Morning Show are supposedly desperate to wrangle Oprah for their own show. According to Page Six, they would like her to take over for Charlie Rose on a part-time basis, and they’re willing to take what they can get. It is Oprah, afterall.

“They are begging Oprah to fill in,” a TV insider told Page Six. “Not full time . . . But they are hoping she’ll do one day, two days, one hour, fill in ’til Christmas. Anything.”

If Oprah were to join The CBS Morning Show, she would be starting the day with her bestie Gayle King, and we could all revel in their joint TV slayage.

That said, Oprah would be one of a select roster that would rotate the seat throughout the week.

Reps for neither Oprah nor Gayle have confirmed the rumors, but we’re excited about the possibilities of seeing these besties team up every morning!

RELATED STORIES:

‘Queen Sugar’ Season Finale Special: Oprah Winfrey & The Cast Will Answer All Your Burning Questions About Season Two Tonight

Not On The List: Tina Campbell Wasn’t At Oprah’s Gospel Brunch

Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His Sexual Assault Scandal

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading ‘CBS Morning Show’ Reportedly Eyeing Oprah Winfrey To Replace Charlie Rose

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 day ago
11.24.17
V. Bozeman & Timothy Bloom Usher In The…
 1 day ago
11.24.17
‘CBS Morning Show’ Reportedly Eyeing Oprah Winfrey To…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Wendy Williams Accuses Comedian Of On-Air Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Jennifer Hudson Agrees To Let Her Son Spend…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
5 Celebrities We’re Inviting To Thanksgiving Dinner This…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
BASE LEVEL: VanJess Are Two Gorgeous Black Girls…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Revealed Her Mom Was…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving
 2 days ago
11.22.17
‘LHH: Hollywood’ Star Masika Kalysha Hints At New…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Apryl Jones Shows Off Sexy New Curves: ‘This…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
‘Queen Sugar’ Star Announces Engagement To Girlfriend On…
 2 days ago
11.24.17
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are…
 3 days ago
11.22.17
Photos