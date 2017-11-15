Tracie Ellis Ross Talks Truth To Women

Most people love Tracie Ellis Ross from her time as Joan on ‘Girlfriends’ and now even more as Rainbow on ‘Black-ish’. Always outspoken, Ross was a speaker at the Glamour’s Women of the Year Summit. Not shy about her TRUTH, she told the audience that “I’ve built a really incredible life, and I have become a woman that I am very proud to be. And then someone just walks up to you and is like, ‘You know, a friend of mine adopted at 52. It is never too late for your life to have meaning, sweetie!’ And my worth just gets diminished as I am reminded that I have failed on the marriage and the carriage counts.”
With all that Ross has accomplished in her life (First African-American actress in 34 years to win the Best Actress Golden Globe in a TV comedy for ‘Black-ish’), you would think that wouldn’t get her down. But it does. Click here to see what else she had to say in her inspiring speech! Go Tracie Go!
