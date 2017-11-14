Cam Newton Joins An Elite Group

1 reads Leave a comment
Last night the Carolina Panthers beat the Miami Dolphins, 45-21 and Cam Newton had an amazing game. Not only was it amazing but he now has rushed over 4,000 career rushing yards. His 69-yard run last night put him the elite group of quarterbacks that include Randall Cunningham, Steve Young and Michael Vick. Let’s see what happens next with Cam Newton!
Cam Newton Vs. Colin Kaepernick: Who's Hotter?
Cam Newton Vs. Colin Kaepernick: Who's Hotter?
