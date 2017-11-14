Cam Newton Joins An Elite Group

Last night the Carolina Panthers beat the Miami Dolphins, 45-21 and Cam Newton had an amazing game. Not only was it amazing but he now has rushed over 4,000 career rushing yards. His 69-yard run last night put him the elite group of quarterbacks that include Randall Cunningham, Steve Young and Michael Vick. Let’s see what happens next with Cam Newton!

