Panthers
Home > Panthers

Cam Newton Joins An Elite Group

bvick
1 reads
Leave a comment
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

Last night the Carolina Panthers beat the Miami Dolphins, 45-21 and Cam Newton had an amazing game. Not only was it amazing but he now has rushed over 4,000 career rushing yards. His 69-yard run last night put him the elite group of quarterbacks that include Randall Cunningham, Steve Young and Michael Vick. Let’s see what happens next with Cam Newton!

Cam Newton Vs. Colin Kaepernick: Who's Hotter?

23 photos Launch gallery

Cam Newton Vs. Colin Kaepernick: Who's Hotter?

Continue reading Cam Newton Vs. Colin Kaepernick: Who’s Hotter?

Cam Newton Vs. Colin Kaepernick: Who's Hotter?

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
See Pictures From Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise 2017!
 1 hour ago
11.14.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
Healthy Wealthy & Wise 2017 [PHOTOS]
 1 hour ago
11.14.17
Tracee Ellis Ross To Host American Music Awards…
 5 hours ago
11.14.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 6 hours ago
11.14.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Glamour’s Women Of The Year…
 8 hours ago
11.14.17
‘LHHNYS8′ Recap: Lil’ Mo Introduces Her Husband’s Cheating…
 17 hours ago
11.14.17
Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss
 19 hours ago
11.14.17
Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
#Justice4Meek: Fans Hold Rally In Philadelphia For Meek…
 22 hours ago
11.14.17
21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige interview on Live with Kelly…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
GQ names Colin Kaepernick “Citizen of the Year”
 1 day ago
11.13.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Porsha Makes Up Shady Excuse For…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
#JumpingTheBroom: Serena Williams Set To Get Married In…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
#BlackLove! Common Says Angela Rye Inspires Him To…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
Photos