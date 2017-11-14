‘Dogs Get Treated Better’: Black Ex-Cons Sue Jail Over ‘Inhumane Conditions’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

‘Dogs Get Treated Better’: Black Ex-Cons Sue Jail Over ‘Inhumane Conditions’

The St. Louis mayor’s office dismissed the allegations of poor conditions at the correctional facility.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Former inmates of a St. Louis jail filed a federal lawsuit on Monday that alleged subhuman conditions at the facility, including being served food contaminated with rodent feces, the Washington Post reported.

“I felt like I was treated like a dog. Dogs get treated better, to tell you the truth,” said James Cody, one of the plaintiffs, according to the Associated Press.

Cody, 43, stated at a press conference that he often found mouse feces in cake served at the St. Louis Medium Security Institution–dubbed “The Workhouse.” He recalled that the jail staff would scrape off the droppings and serve the cake anyway. His overcrowded dorm included 69 other inmates—all of them sharing one toilet, sink and shower. ArchCity Defenders, a nonprofit organization, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Cody and six others. They seek monetary damages and closure of the facility.

A spokesman for the St. Louis mayor’s office denied that conditions at the jail are poor. He said the city’s health department inspects the facility several times each year, and preventive maintenance is done routinely.

SOURCE:  Washington Post, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

Execs Of Struggling Federal Prisons Paid Millions In Bonuses

Inadequate Prison Health Care Services Under Scrutiny

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WAYMENT! Torrei Hart Wants To Help Co-Parent Ex…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
#Justice4Meek: Is The Judge That Sent Meek Mill…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
See Pictures From Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise 2017!
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
Healthy Wealthy & Wise
Healthy Wealthy & Wise 2017 [PHOTOS]
 21 hours ago
11.14.17
Tracee Ellis Ross To Host American Music Awards…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
The First Look At Teyana Taylor & Iman…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Ex Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit,…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Red Carpet Rundown: Glamour’s Women Of The Year…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
‘LHHNYS8′ Recap: Lil’ Mo Introduces Her Husband’s Cheating…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Photos