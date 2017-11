Huggy Lowdown: ‘I’ve Earned My Right To Snap’

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

11/14/17- Still celebrating Lavell’s birthday Huggy Lowdown tells him to look forward to getting old. He says when you’re 49 you can practice speaking your mind because when you turn 50 you can cuss whoever you want out! As long as you have your AARP card to prove it.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: