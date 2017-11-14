Justice4Meek: Fans Hold Rally In Philadelphia For Meek Mill

Foxy NC Staff

‘s fans filled the streets in Philadelphia to demand his release from lockup.

Meek could face 2 to 4 years in prison for violating his probation in two cases that have been dropped, and the public is not pleased. The Wins & Losses rapper has faced his fair share of legal trouble in the past, but fans believe the judge in his case used her postion for a gross miscarriage of justice.

The call for a rally went out social media earlier today as this post began to circulate on Instagram and Twitter.

#Repost @bigsean: Way too important! ✊🏾 A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

Philadelphia showed up to support the rapper on Monday as hundreds of people came out for the demonstration at the Criminal Justice Center. Fans came prepared with signs and chants. One of his supporters even managed to get a bus wrapped with the call for justice.

#JusticeForMeek A post shared by Rap Radar (@rapradar) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

During the protest itself, one piece of art caught a lot of attention.

REALLY DOPE CONCEPT AT THE RALLY TODAY IN PHILLY! #FreeMeekMill #MeekMill #DreamChasers #Philly via: @miss_billyjoe A post shared by Meek Mill News🔥🗞 (@meekmillnews) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

It wasn’t just his fans who came out to defend Meek. Other celebrities, like Malcolm Jenkins, have shown up to support him as well.

Rick Ross was also at the rally for Meek, doing his part to support his fried. While Rick was there to support his boy, he acknowledged that this moment is about more than just Meek. As he told fans gathered in Philadelphia, this simply highlights how the justice system fails certain members of the community.

ʀɪᴄᴋ ʀᴏss ᴀᴅᴅʀᴇssᴇs crowd ᴀᴛ ʀᴀʟʟʏ ғᴏʀ ᴍᴇᴇᴋᴍɪʟʟ📣 _____________________________________________________________ #rickross#meekmill#protest#colinkaepernick#21savage#xxxtentacion#dmx#nas#jayz#migos#tupac#realhiphop#philly#miami#lhhny#nickiminaj#cardib#asapferg#remyma#freemeek#444tour#frenchmontana#atlanta#miami#hiphop#daveeast#migos#wshh#chrisbrown#drake A post shared by Dior Wallstreet (@diorwallstreet) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

