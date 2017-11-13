Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mary J. Blige interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Jodi Berry
1 reads
Leave a comment
21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Grammy award-winning singer Mary J. Blige is taking her career to new heights, she’s featured in the upcoming Netflix movie “Mud Bound”. Mary stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about the movie revealing how the role helped her let go of her professional vanity. She plays Florence Jackson, the wife and mother of a family of sharecroppers in the segregated Deep South.

“Her latest acting role saved her from the pain of her ongoing divorce”

Check out interview and trailer below:


courtesy Live with Kelly and Ryan

More News:
#BlackGirlMagic: Tiffany Haddish Shines On ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Makes TV History
Slay! Duke University’s Class Of 2018 Is Full Of Beautiful Intelligent Sistas

Mary J. Blige , movie , Mudbound

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Mary J. Blige interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige interview on Live with Kelly…
 1 hour ago
11.13.17
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
GQ names Colin Kaepernick “Citizen of the Year”
 2 hours ago
11.13.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Porsha Makes Up Shady Excuse For…
 15 hours ago
11.13.17
#JumpingTheBroom: Serena Williams Set To Get Married In…
 24 hours ago
11.13.17
#BlackLove! Common Says Angela Rye Inspires Him To…
 1 day ago
11.13.17
#RumiAndSir: The Best Twitter Reactions To New Photos…
 1 day ago
11.13.17
#BlackGirlMagic: Tiffany Haddish Shines On ‘Saturday Night Live,’…
 1 day ago
11.13.17
Tyrese Begs ‘Women Of God’ To ‘Show Up’…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
D.L. Hughley: ‘I Had A Baby With Another…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
Kofi Siriboe Named One Of PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest…
 2 days ago
11.13.17
Caught In Another Lie? Shemar Moore DENIES Dating…
 3 days ago
11.11.17
Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak’s Return To ‘RHOA’
 3 days ago
11.11.17
The Xscape Biopic Is Coming To A TV…
 3 days ago
11.11.17
This Is Not A Drill: Beyoncé & Eminem…
 3 days ago
11.11.17
Photos