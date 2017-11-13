Mary J. Blige interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Grammy award-winning singer Mary J. Blige is taking her career to new heights, she’s featured in the upcoming Netflix movie “Mud Bound”. Mary stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about the movie revealing how the role helped her let go of her professional vanity. She plays Florence Jackson, the wife and mother of a family of sharecroppers in the segregated Deep South.

“Her latest acting role saved her from the pain of her ongoing divorce”

Check out interview and trailer below:



courtesy Live with Kelly and Ryan

