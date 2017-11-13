GQ names Colin Kaepernick “Citizen of the Year”

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty
Colin Kaepernick was featured on the cover of GQ in 2013, because he was and still is of one of the most gifted QB’s. In 2017, he’s on the once again, but this time it’s because he isn’t playing football. In the upcoming December issue of GQ, Colin Kaepernick is featured on the cover for his courageous protest against injustice, and his work in the community. GQ named several men of the year with various titles, but Kaepernick was named their citizen of the year. Here’s the cover:
Congratulations Kap!
Kaepernick led the 49’ers to back to back NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance. However, he remains unsigned since opting out of his contract with the 49’ers. He filed a grievance last month stating NFL owners colluded against him because of the protests. It looks as if he has a case, NFL owners have been deposed and asked to turn over cellphone records and emails in the case. You can only imagine what the phone records and emails will reveal.
