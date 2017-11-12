BlackLove! Common Says Angela Rye Inspires Him To ‘Do More Work’

Foxy NC Staff

For Common , just being in girlfriend’s Angela Rye’s presence, encourages him to do better and be better.

According to Page Six, the website caught up with the Oscar and Emmy-winning rapper and all he could do was gush over his Bae.

“I feel like I have a lot more work to do . . . I feel like I have to be more intelligent with the work and strategize more,” the rapper told us at the Root 100 gala, where Rye was honored last week.

“I have to listen more and go out and do more work. It is no time for sitting back, now. This is the time to stand up, more than anything.”