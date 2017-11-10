Inside Her Story: Luvvie Ajayi Co-Signs Show With Shonda Rhimes

How does it feel to be a New York Times bestselling author and get a TV deal with Shonda Rhimes based on that book? Pretty amazing if you’re Luvvie Ajayi, a digital strategist and author of I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual.
“It’s just amazing to be co-signed by such a giant in television,” gushed Ajayi. “I went to her for advice because I was getting a lot of tv attention and when I walked in she said I’m interested in your book.”
Ajayi’s book is about the good and the bad in social media, culture and fame today. When asked if she’d be starring in the show Ajayi laughed, “I told people that acting is not my ministry.”
With so many great opportunities, it’s almost unbelievable that it’s all happening. “I’m always pinching myself. I feel like I’m watching a really good movie unfold,” expressed Ajayi.
