TJMS
Home > TJMS

Inside Her Story: Luvvie Ajayi Co-Signs Show With Shonda Rhimes

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


How does it feel to be a New York Times bestselling author and get a TV deal with Shonda Rhimes based on that book? Pretty amazing if you’re Luvvie Ajayi, a digital strategist and author of I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual. 

“It’s just amazing to be co-signed by such a giant in television,” gushed Ajayi. “I went to her for advice because I was getting a lot of tv attention and when I walked in she said I’m interested in your book.”

Ajayi’s book is about the good and the bad in social media, culture and fame today. When asked if she’d be starring in the show Ajayi laughed, “I told people that acting is not my ministry.”

With so many great opportunities, it’s almost unbelievable that it’s all happening. “I’m always pinching myself. I feel like I’m watching a really good movie unfold,” expressed Ajayi.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

25 Books Every African-American Should Read

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Books Every African-American Should Read

Continue reading 25 Books Every African-American Should Read

25 Books Every African-American Should Read


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Caught In Another Lie? Shemar Moore DENIES Dating…
 17 hours ago
11.11.17
Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak’s Return To ‘RHOA’
 18 hours ago
11.11.17
The Xscape Biopic Is Coming To A TV…
 23 hours ago
11.11.17
This Is Not A Drill: Beyoncé & Eminem…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
The Most Awkward Justice League Interview Ever
 1 day ago
11.11.17
‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary: ‘I Was Inappropriately…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
The NBC Chicago Cast Reveal Which Chicago Rapper…
 1 day ago
11.11.17
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish making history on SNL this weekend
 1 day ago
11.10.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Bonnie Sucks At Her Single White…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Quinn Is Missing And Olivia Is…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
Hail Wakanda! Black Twitter Loses It Over New…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
Southern Living: Beyoncé & Jay Z Had Dinner…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
‘LHHH’ Star Moniece Slaughter’s Brother Believes He’s Engaged…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
Photos