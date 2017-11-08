News
Home > News

Volunteer With JetBlue

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
JetBlue Pilots Vote To Unionize

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

Have you seen a natural disaster on TV and think, ‘wow, I would love to go there and help out?’ But how do you do that? Who has money to fly to Houston, Jamaica or another hurricane hit place to volunteer? Well, Jetblue wants to change that. JetBlue wants you to be a part of their  ‘JetBlue For Good Month’. They want to fly you for free to 3 locations to help rebuild.  You have the chance to volunteer in Houston to help Houston public libraries,  or you can go to Jamaica to help The Sandals Foundation with local community efforts in the Caribbean or go to the Bahamas to help the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation with ocean and environmental conservation. Sound good, well you have to enter to win. How?

JetBlue will set up mock check-in kiosks around New York City and Los Angeles that customers can come up to to fill out questionnaires that ask questions about what “good” they want to “declare.” If you are not in NYC or LA, you can click here  to enter.

Based on your answers, you will be  to a trip based on which of ‘JetBlue For Good’’s three key pillars – youth and education, community and the environment – they are most aligned with. Then you will be put on ‘standby’ to see if you get a spot on one of the three trips. Sound good? Well you have have to hurry. The contest ends tomorrow!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Essence Festival - Day 2
Jill Scott files for divorce and its already…
 10 hours ago
11.08.17
Is Ex ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole…
 22 hours ago
11.08.17
Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The $2 Million Bra
 1 day ago
11.07.17
White House Officials Expect Betsy DeVos To Resign…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Mariah Carey Reportedly Had Weight-Loss Surgery After Body…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Julia Roberts Thinks Chance The Rapper Is Wonderful…
 1 day ago
11.08.17
Here’s An Exclusive Clip From Daddy’s Home 2
 1 day ago
11.08.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy’s Mother-In-Law Turns Up Stalker Mode
 2 days ago
11.07.17
Trina Braxton: We’re Spending Lots of Time With…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
Hmmm…Why Isn’t Kenya Moore Living With Her Husband?
 2 days ago
11.07.17
BET Preps ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ For Fall…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
The Queen Of Shade Is Back: NeNe Leakes…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
Photos