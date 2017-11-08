Volunteer With JetBlue

Have you seen a natural disaster on TV and think, ‘wow, I would love to go there and help out?’ But how do you do that? Who has money to fly to Houston, Jamaica or another hurricane hit place to volunteer? Well, Jetblue wants to change that. JetBlue wants you to be a part of their ‘JetBlue For Good Month’. They want to fly you for free to 3 locations to help rebuild. You have the chance to volunteer in Houston to help Houston public libraries, or you can go to Jamaica to help The Sandals Foundation with local community efforts in the Caribbean or go to the Bahamas to help the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation with ocean and environmental conservation. Sound good, well you have to enter to win. How?

JetBlue will set up mock check-in kiosks around New York City and Los Angeles that customers can come up to to fill out questionnaires that ask questions about what “good” they want to “declare.” If you are not in NYC or LA, you can click here to enter.

Based on your answers, you will be to a trip based on which of ‘JetBlue For Good’’s three key pillars – youth and education, community and the environment – they are most aligned with. Then you will be put on ‘standby’ to see if you get a spot on one of the three trips. Sound good? Well you have have to hurry. The contest ends tomorrow!