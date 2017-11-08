Veterans Day Freebies

Veteran’s Day is this Saturday, November 11th, here’s a list of over 60 deals and freebies to honor our servicemen and women this Veteran’s Day. Restaurants, retailers, and merchants across the country have special deals to show their appreciation and gratitude to those who protect our freedom.

Veterans and active military can enjoy drinks, meals, appetizers, desserts, special services and more at your favorite spots without paying a dime. Bring proof of military service to take advantage of these deals.

*Note-Be sure to call your local restaurant or business to see if they’re participating.

More News:

Black Women Made Historic Wins Across The U.S. On Election Day 2017

26 Girls Migrating From Nigeria And Niger, Found Dead At Sea

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: