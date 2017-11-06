Kevin Spacey Scandal Affects New Movie

We’ve all heard about the sexual assault and harassment allegations against Kevin Spacey. First Netflix cut his show, ‘House of Cards’ from their line up. Now Sony Pictures is talking about delaying the release of his new movie, ‘All the Money in the World’. The movie was suppose to be released on December 22nd in order to be considered for award season but because of the allegations, the company is thinking about delaying it until next year.
The movie is about billionaire J. Paul Getty’s grandson in Italy and the efforts to recover him. Critics think that Spacey had a great shot at getting several award nominations along with other cast members. The movie could be nominated for Best Picture but with Spacey being so toxic, the studio is abandoning all award efforts. Is that fair to the rest of the cast?
