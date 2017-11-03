Halloween Returns One More Time

0 reads Leave a comment
October 19, 2018 we will get to see John Carpenter’s final installment of the ‘Halloween’ movies. Carpenter, who wrote and directed the 1978 ‘Halloween’ movie, said that he had never plan to do a sequel to the movie because he thought there was only one story to tell. Now he admits that he was wrong. Carpenter also did the score for the movie. So that creepy music that haunted you at night, is thanks to him!This will be the Jamie Lee Curtis has already sign on for this installment. Are you are you excited?
Halloween Night In: 10 Scary Movies To Watch With Bae This Halloween
11 photos Launch gallery
1. Spend Your Halloween Watching Scary Movies1 of 11
2. 10. The Last Exorcism (2010)2 of 11
3. 9. The Devil Inside (2012)3 of 11
4. 8. Drag Me To Hell (2009)4 of 11
5. 7. Evil Dead (2013)5 of 11
6. 6. Annabelle (2014)6 of 11
7. 5. The Exorcism Of Emily Rose7 of 11
8. 4. The Grudge (2004)8 of 11
9. 3. Insidious (2010)9 of 11
10. 2. Paranormal Activity (2007)10 of 11
11. 1. The Conjuring (2013)11 of 11
