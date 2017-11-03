Halloween Returns One More Time

October 19, 2018 we will get to see John Carpenter’s final installment of the ‘Halloween’ movies. Carpenter, who wrote and directed the 1978 ‘Halloween’ movie, said that he had never plan to do a sequel to the movie because he thought there was only one story to tell. Now he admits that he was wrong. Carpenter also did the score for the movie. So that creepy music that haunted you at night, is thanks to him!This will be the Jamie Lee Curtis has already sign on for this installment. Are you are you excited?