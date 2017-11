Poll: For Eleven Minutes It Was Peaceful on Twitter

This story is blowing up social media this morning, Trumps twitter account disappeared last night for a short period of time. The culprit an employee on their last day at work with the company deactivated Trump’s account. For eleven minutes, the world was peaceful, but unfortunately its back up and running. Social media had a field day.

Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump's Twitter: You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut pizza. https://t.co/ruzaVBcQp1 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 3, 2017

Wait, Trump's twitter account has disappeared. Is this how we do coups now? https://t.co/4rL1zGXicV — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 2, 2017

Grandpa, where were you during the Trump Tweet Brownout of ‘17? — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) November 2, 2017

I'm surprised that people think it is a good thing that a single employee can kick you off the Internet, but I guess I shouldn't be. — Jennifer Granick (@granick) November 3, 2017

