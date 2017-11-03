TJMS
Morning Minute: Caitlyn Jenner Should Be Very Careful

Tom Joyner Morning Show
11/3/17- It looks like there’s beef between O.J. Simpson and Caitlyn Jenner because she believes he killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown. But Chris thinks Jenner needs to watch out!

