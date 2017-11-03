Morning Minute: Caitlyn Jenner Should Be Very Careful

0 reads Leave a comment
11/3/17- It looks like there’s beef between O.J. Simpson and Caitlyn Jenner because she believes he killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown. But Chris thinks Jenner needs to watch out!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
27 Photos Of O.J. Simpson & The Key Players In His Murder Trial
27 photos Launch gallery
27 Photos Of O.J. Simpson & The Key Players In His Murder Trial
1. O.J. seen talking to his lawyers Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, and Robert Kardashian during a trial date.Source:Getty 1 of 27
2. The late Robert Kardashian defends his friend O.J. Simpson in court.Source:Getty 2 of 27
3. O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in seemingly happier times.Source:Getty 3 of 27
4. AI Cowlings, the friend who drove O.J. during his infamous Bronco chase.Source:Getty 4 of 27
5. O.J. x Johnnie Cochran.Source:Getty 5 of 27
6. Did O.J. do it?Source:Getty 6 of 27
7. The scene around O.J.’s October 3rd trial date.Source:Getty 7 of 27
8. O.J.’s sister spotted near the crime scene.Source:Getty 8 of 27
9. The infamous Bronco chase.Source:Getty 9 of 27
10. The crowd cheers after hearing the verdict on October 3rd, 1995.Source:Getty 10 of 27
11. A much earlier photo of O.J. and his good friend AI Cowlings, circa 1979.Source:Getty 11 of 27
12. O.J. tries on a glove that was used in the murder of his ex-wife.Source:Getty 12 of 27
13. O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in seemingly happier times.Source:Getty 13 of 27
14. Deputy district attorney Marcia Clark is shown during testimony at the preliminary hearings.Source:Getty 14 of 27
15. O.J. Simpson and his kids at Nicole Simpson’s funeral.Source:Getty 15 of 27
16. Robert Shapiro reads O.J.’s damning letter to the press.Source:Getty 16 of 27
17. O.J. Simpson with Nicole and the kids during happier times.Source:Getty 17 of 27
18. Johnnie Cochran lays down the law, circa 1995.Source:Getty 18 of 27
19. The Juice at his 1994-1995 murder trial.Source:Getty 19 of 27
20. Robert Kardashian sits through trial.Source:Getty 20 of 27
21. O.J. heading to court in his civil trial for the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.Source:Getty 21 of 27
22. Robert Shapiro x O.J. Simpson.Source:Getty 22 of 27
23. Robert Shapiro in 2015.Source:Getty 23 of 27
24. O.J. Simpson leaving the courthouse after the civil trial that followed his murder trial.Source:Getty 24 of 27
25. O.J. heads to the place he knows best, court.Source:Getty 25 of 27
26. O.J. at an evidentiary hearing in 2013.Source:Getty 26 of 27
27. O.J. at an evidentiary hearing in 2013.Source:Getty 27 of 27
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours