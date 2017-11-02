Black Moms Matter: Something You Gave Up When You Had Kids & Want Back!

0 reads Leave a comment
11/2/17- Sherri wants her boobs and stomach back! But Kym wants her body back after eating from filling out adoption paperwork! What do you want back? Vacation time, date nights, money?
2. Wolfe Lee is Kimora Lee Simmon's youngest with her husbandSource:Kimora Lee Simmons Instagram 2 of 24
4. Austin is Stacey Dash's oldest.Source:Stacey Dash Instagram 4 of 24
6. Dia Nash is Niecy Nash's daughterSource:Niecy Nash Instagram 6 of 24
8. Qirin is the son of Terrence HowardSource:Terrence Howard Instagram 8 of 24
10. Prince Nasir Dean is Swizz Beatz' oldest son.Source:Swizz Beatz Instagram 10 of 24
12. Kaela is the daughter of 'RHOA's Todd TuckerSource:Todd Tucker Instagram 12 of 24
14. This cutie is the son of actress Lamiyah Good and singer Eric BellingerSource:Lamiyah Good Instagram 14 of 24
16. Jagger Snow Ross is the daughter of Ashlee Simpson and Evan RossSource:Ashlee Simpson Ross Instagram 16 of 24
18. These two cuties are the sons of Garcelle BeauvaisSource:Garcelle Beauvais Facebook 18 of 24
20. Titan is the son of Kelly RowlandSource:Kelly Rowland Instagram 20 of 24
22. Dwayne Carter III is the son of Lil WayneSource:Reginae Carter Instagram 22 of 24
24. Royal Reign is the daughter of Lil' Kim.Source:Lil Kim Instagram 24 of 24
