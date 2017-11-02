TJMS
Black Moms Matter: Something You Gave Up When You Had Kids & Want Back!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
11/2/17- Sherri wants her boobs and stomach back! But Kym wants her body back after eating from filling out adoption paperwork! What do you want back? Vacation time, date nights, money?

Photos