Tyrese Is Going Through Some Major Things Emotionally And Sharing It All On Social Media

Karen Clark
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Furious 7' - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Tyrese took to social media this morning to vent (again) about The Rock and his spinoff of Fast & Furious. But then things took a more personal turn concerning Tyrese’s ongoing custody battle over his daughter.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Dwayne Johnson , The Rock , Tyrese

Photos