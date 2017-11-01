Tyrese Is Going Through Some Major Things Emotionally And Sharing It All On Social Media

Tyrese took to social media this morning to vent (again) about The Rock and his spinoff of Fast & Furious. But then things took a more personal turn concerning Tyrese’s ongoing custody battle over his daughter.

Ballerific Comment Creepin 🌾👀🌾 #tyrese #commentcreepin (Swipe) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

#Tyrese then posted (and deleted) this video in which he claims #TheRock is on steroids and that The Rock's daughter doesn't matter pic.twitter.com/6HbASdOHZl — sherm/morgan (@shermradio) November 1, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark