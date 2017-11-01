What Do We Think About The Artist Chosen To Honor Whitney Houston At This Year’s American Music Awards?

On November 19th, the American Music Awards will honor the lengendary Whitney Houston and the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. (can you believe it’s been that long???)

The artist selected to honor Whitney at this year’s ceremony is Christina Aguilera.

Christina Aguilera is the closest voice this generation has to Whitney Houston. pic.twitter.com/RHUP5N2r29 — ً (@BICONlC) October 30, 2017

