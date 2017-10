Several Dead & More Injured When Truck Plows Through Pedestrians In NYC

A truck drove the wrong way down Westside Highway in Manhattan today (Tuesday) injuring several people.

According to sources at CNN the New York Police Department explained that the driver exited the vehicle with what appeared to be a gun and was subsequently shot by police.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The individual is currently in police custody and is being taken to the hospital.

Popular entertainment site TMZ noted that the incident may have started as road rage between drivers before escalating and at some point gunshots were even fired.

6 dead, 15 injured, in Manhattan, during suspected terrorist attack. Officials in New York said a vehicle drove onto a bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, killing at least six people and injuring others. #TheKontroversyReport #Manhattan A post shared by The Kontroversy Report (@thekontroversyreport) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

As many as six people are currently reported as dead.

We will keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:



20 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 32 photos Launch gallery 20 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 1. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 1 of 32 2. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 2 of 32 3. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids Source:Getty 3 of 32 4. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 4 of 32 5. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 5 of 32 6. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 6 of 32 7. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 7 of 32 8. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 8 of 32 9. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 9 of 32 10. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 10 of 32 11. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 11 of 32 12. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 12 of 32 13. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 13 of 32 14. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 14 of 32 15. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 15 of 32 16. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 16 of 32 17. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 17 of 32 18. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 18 of 32 19. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids Source:Getty 19 of 32 20. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 20 of 32 21. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids Source:Getty 21 of 32 22. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids Source:Getty 22 of 32 23. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 23 of 32 24. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 24 of 32 25. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 25 of 32 26. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 26 of 32 27. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 27 of 32 28. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 28 of 32 29. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 29 of 32 30. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 30 of 32 31. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 31 of 32 32. 50 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading Several Dead & More Injured When Truck Plows Through Pedestrians In NYC 20 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids Looking for a Halloween costume? Here are fifty great ideas for the entire family.

Latest…