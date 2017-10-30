Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

MJ Impersonators and Zombies Reenact Thriller Dance

Jodi Berry
1 reads
Leave a comment
thriller music video

Source: music video / music video

It’s time to brush up on the iconic dance moves made famous by Michael Jackson. More than 700 wild-eyed, bloody, spooky zombies grunted, moaned and danced in the 16th annual “Thriller Parade,” in downtown Lexington, Ky Sunday night. According to USA today, “its one of the Top 10 Halloween destinations in the United States”. The parade, a re-creation of Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video, featured six MJ impersonators leading an army of “zombies” through the downtown area.

Watch below:

courtesy Lexington Herald Leader

Related Stories:
11 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect For Your Kids
The Most Clever & Crafty Halloween Costumes On The ‘Gram

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading MJ Impersonators and Zombies Reenact Thriller Dance

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
thriller music video
MJ Impersonators and Zombies Reenact Thriller Dance
 3 hours ago
10.30.17
REVIEW: How Lifetime’s ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Keyshia Ka’Oir Does Have Children And They Were…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Chrisette Michele Says She’s Been Dropped From Her…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
13th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards
Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
#TakeAKnee: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For ‘Inmates’ Comment
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: The Best Halloween Costumes On…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly…
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street
Rihanna Channeled Nefertiti For Vogue And (Naturally) Slayed…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Photos