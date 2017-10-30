MJ Impersonators and Zombies Reenact Thriller Dance

It’s time to brush up on the iconic dance moves made famous by Michael Jackson. More than 700 wild-eyed, bloody, spooky zombies grunted, moaned and danced in the 16th annual “Thriller Parade,” in downtown Lexington, Ky Sunday night. According to USA today, “its one of the Top 10 Halloween destinations in the United States”. The parade, a re-creation of Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video, featured six MJ impersonators leading an army of “zombies” through the downtown area.

Watch below:

Halloween is just around the way. Flash Mob Thriller performers dance the night away! https://t.co/HB4WFR8SmW — FoxyNc.Com (@Foxy107104) October 30, 2017

courtesy Lexington Herald Leader

