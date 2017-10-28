Entertainment News
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!

Karen Clark
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Last night at the Powerhouse show in Philly, rapper Offset proposed to Cardi B and her reaction was everything!

 

And the internet was so excited!

 

 

Photos