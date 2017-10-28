Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!

Last night at the Powerhouse show in Philly, rapper Offset proposed to Cardi B and her reaction was everything!

her reaction is so genuine, i love cardi b pic.twitter.com/1cGaEiSpBg — antonio (@antoniodelotero) October 28, 2017

And the internet was so excited!

Cardi B went from being a stripper, to being on Love & Hip Hop, having a number one record, to now being engaged what a year she’s having 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lqQ9YZAAeY — ZEF (@beatsbyzef) October 28, 2017

Woke up this morning and see that Cardi B and Offset are engaged! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/m3Dz9ldTXq — finny smalls. (@IntlHatersUnion) October 28, 2017

Cardi B and Offset went from being broken up to being engaged in like a week lmao hood romance is something special — Clout Strife (@WavyUltima) October 28, 2017

Offset and Cardi B just got engaged. On God, if they don't have a tv special for the wedding and call it "Never Let Migo", Ima be pissed — Jacob Vincent (@JacobVincent_77) October 28, 2017

All the Proverbs 31 women watching Cardi B get a ring before them. pic.twitter.com/nh4Iff7HmZ — i understand routes (@_moniemontana) October 28, 2017

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark