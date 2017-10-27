Rihanna Channeled Nefertiti For Vogue And (Naturally) Slayed It

1 reads Leave a comment
This is a picture of Rihanna.
OR IS IT?????
The pop star recently channeled Nefertiti for Vogue Arabia and we love her looks.
Naturally, the internet had thoughts.
La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks
12 photos Launch gallery
La La Anthony And Kerry Washington Did Not Come To Play With These Red Carpet Looks
1. KERRY WASHINGTON1 of 12
2. KERRY WASHINGTON2 of 12
3. KERRY WASHINGTON3 of 12
4. KERRY WASHINGTON4 of 12
5. LA LA ANTHONY5 of 12
6. LA LA ANTHONY6 of 12
7. LA LA ANTHONY7 of 12
8. LA LA ANTHONY8 of 12
9. LA LA ANTHONY9 of 12
10. LA LA ANTHONY10 of 12
11. LA LA ANTHONY11 of 12
12. LA LA ANTHONY12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours