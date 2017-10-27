Entertainment News
Rihanna Channeled Nefertiti For Vogue And (Naturally) Slayed It

Karen Clark
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

This is a picture of Rihanna.

OR IS IT?????

 

The pop star recently channeled Nefertiti for Vogue Arabia and we love her looks.

 

 

Naturally, the internet had thoughts.

 

 

Kerry Washington and Lala Anthony were serving some serious LEWKS on Thursday evening at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City for the 2017 FGI Night Of Stars Modern Voices Gala in NYC. You don’t want to miss these looks.

 

