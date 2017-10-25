Sooooo…Amazon Basically Wants A Key To Your House So They Can Leave Your Packages Inside When You’re Not Home

Worried about missing your Amazon delivery? Concerned that someone might steal your package from your front door? Amazon has a solution!

How about granting Amazon access to your home when you’re gone? The driver can open your front door, leave your package inside and lock up!

(This isn’t a joke. It’s really happening with a new Amazon service.)

