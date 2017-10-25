National
Home > National

Sooooo…Amazon Basically Wants A Key To Your House So They Can Leave Your Packages Inside When You’re Not Home

Karen Clark
3 reads
Leave a comment
A Man Holding an Amazon Delivery

Source: Kim Kirby/LOOP IMAGES / Getty

Worried about missing your Amazon delivery? Concerned that someone might steal your package from your front door? Amazon has a solution!

How about granting Amazon access to your home when you’re gone? The driver can open your front door, leave your package inside and lock up!

(This isn’t a joke. It’s really happening with a new Amazon service.)

 

 

 

3rd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards

21 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Young, Black Hollywood Was Everything At The In Style Awards

The 3rd annual In Style Awards took place on Monday night in Los Angeles, California at The Getty Center and young Hollywood brought their fashion A-game. Click through our gallery and check out a 70's inspired Zendaya, Empire star Serayah and more strutting their style on the red carpet. You don't want to miss!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Amazon , delivery , Door , KEY

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tina Campbell
Y’all Really Canceled Tina Campbell…She Postpones Tour Because…
 5 hours ago
10.25.17
11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery
 19 hours ago
10.25.17
Mixed race woman putting money in savings jars
Millennial Money: How To Spend Less & Save…
 20 hours ago
10.24.17
Mid-adult heterosexual couple eating breakfast, Reading newspaper and text messaging
10 Foolproof Tips For Newlyweds To Combine Finances…
 20 hours ago
10.24.17
Publicity Still Of Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume, Star Of ‘Benson,’ Dies At 89
 21 hours ago
10.24.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 22 hours ago
10.24.17
#IssaSecondHusband: Star Jones Is Engaged
 23 hours ago
10.25.17
Young U.S. Marine Fatally Stabbed In Hawaii After…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Photos