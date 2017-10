Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson from Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake is confirmed to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, however many loyal Janet fans were not happy to hear the news. Fans on social media cite Timberlake’s NFL comeback as a classic case of white male privilege, taking to social media to demand #JusticeForJanet, an apology and the opportunity for Jackson to return to the halftime stage.

Unless Justin Timberlake starts his set by introducing Janet Jackson with an apology and then continues watching quietly while she does 12 minutes of her catalog solo, the Super Bowl can keep this halftime show. — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) October 23, 2017

Until Janet is given an apology by the NFL and Justin Timberlake I won't be watching the Super Bowl Halftime show #JusticeForJanet pic.twitter.com/lmW1huGwya — Andre 🐝 (@hivelite) October 23, 2017

If Justin Timberlake gets the Super Bowl, Janet gets to pants him. Pledge your support using the #PantsHim hashtag. — Jeffery Austin (@JefferyAustin) October 23, 2017

Justin Timberlake officially doing Super Bowl halftime. Dream setlist: – "Lovestoned"

– 9-minute Janet Jackson apology

– "Gone" (w/ *NSYNC) — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) October 23, 2017

Alright if Justin Timberlake gets to come back and get a second chance at the Super Bowl so should Janet Jackson. — Alyssa Fisher (@alyssabfisher) October 23, 2017

